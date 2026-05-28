BLOOMINGTON, IND. — All are invited! The 7th Annual Fourth and Rogers Block Party is back to celebrate the neighborhood! The Block Party includes new Gallery Walk art exhibits at Pictura Gallery/FAR Center for Contemporary Arts, Bloomington Fine Arts Supply, IFell Gallery, Fell Art Market and Juniper Gallery. West 4th Street will be closed for a block on either side of Rogers Street with plentiful art, food, music, and fun for all ages.

Family friendly art and activities also provided by Alexander Landerman, Ardent Instruments, Art Remains, Bloomingfoods, Bloomington Fine Art Supply, Bloomington Salt Cave, Bloomington Stitchery, Btown Bling and Critter Glitter, Cherry Canary Vintage, Cicada Cinema, Colonel’s Guitar Ranch, CSSEND, Fell Art Market, Hideout Press, Icarus Photography, I Fell Gallery, Indiana Recovery Alliance, Jazzercise Bloomington, Juniper Gallery, Little Spring Studio, Lotus Education and Arts Foundation, Lotus Studio of Traditional Arts and Crafts, Morgenstern Books, Off Night Productions, People’s Market, Rock Paper Scissors, Roses Midwest, Teaching Studio of Hilary Cannon Anderson, Wonderlab, WFHB, WFHB Youth Radio and more!

Live music from Lucky 7’s and WFHB DJ’s

Delicious food and drink from Maiz Comida Colombiana 🫓, Rasta Pops 🍧, Pili’s Party Taco 🌮, Planted🥬, Cup of Joy 🫖 and Betty’s Hot Dog Cart 🌭. Special cocktails from The Back Door for sale at FAR!

Back Door Art Market @ FAR featuring: Kind of Fruity Threads, Aya McGee, Mini of the Woods, The Cats Closet, Whipped Cream Bobby, Jess Jordan, Naughty Nanna Corrupt Closet, Katie’s Trinket Cove, Crash 2 Chaos, Lil Tomato Lady, Sasha Weiss, Audrey Kahl, Office Clothier, JadaBee’s Black Witchery & Good Eats with People’s Co-op Market,Cherry Canary Vintage, Liliana Guzman

Indoors, visitors can view exciting new work by several artists as part of Gallery Walk. Pictura Gallery is exhibiting photography work by Francisco Gonzalez Camacho 2026 winner of the prestigious Life Framer Series Award. Bloomington Fine Art Supply, IFell Gallery and Juniper Gallery will be featuring exciting new artwork on display for Gallery Walk as well!

