Vermillion Dance Theatre presents BEACH, August 28-29 at the Constellation Playhouse. Tickets available now at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater!

BEACH is a dance/theatre production that will transport you to where tides swell, herons wade, gulls prey, and people play. Water meets earth. What transpires and what is abandoned at the precipice of worldly connectivity?

This event is not happening at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater but at Constellation Playhouse located at 107 W 9th St Bloomington, IN 47404.