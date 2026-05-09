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Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents All in the Family

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents All in the Family

Williams arr. Cacavas: Selections from E.T.
Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1, K. 207
Arr. Brubaker: What’s Up at the Symphony
Bagley/Schissel: National Emblem March

Closing out the 103rd season of the CSO, Indiana's longest running orchestra, is a mostly lighthearted program of music many of us enjoy in family situations. Families can come in many forms, and may even include alien lifeforms like in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2” and Brubaker’s “What’s Up at the Symphony” evoke beloved classic cartoons that are enjoyed by all ages.
Much like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Phil Palermo comes from a musically talented family and will perform the Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat.
To cap off the season we hope to inspire unity in the community with the "National Emblem" march by Bagley.

The Commons
$10-15
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Columbus Symphony Orchestra
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
csoindiana.org
The Commons
300 Washington Street
Columbus, Indiana 47201
columbusorchestra@gmail.com
https://thecommonscolumbus.com/