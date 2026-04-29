Durand Jones & the Indications: Granfalloon Concert Series at Switchyard Park

Durand Jones & The Indications are in bloom.

After more than a decade of music-making, the trio have blossomed as a unit and are basking in their successes. On their aptly titled new album, Flowers, The Indications unfurl their true colors — embracing all their roots and influences, maturation and confidence – and share them with the world. “We spent the last 10 years building this house and now we’re living in it,” says Blake Rhein.

Since forming in 2012, the road has taken The Indications from those origins at Indiana University, Bloomington to the global stage, selling out shows across Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand to the West Coast— where DJI has a strong following among the lowrider and vintage soul enthusiasts.

For as far as Durand Jones & The Indications have come, Flowers grew from the desire to return to their roots in a Bloomington basement, a space where they first found camaraderie in gritty funk and Southern soul that would inspire their self-titled debut.

Pulling sonically and spiritually from each of the group’s previous releases and solo work, Flowers is the next stage of DJI’s inspired soulful discography. DJI are not only accepting their flowers, but indulging in their sweet and sexy fragrance.

Jensen McRae could’ve been down for the count.

“The most profound choices of my life,” she says, “have often felt like things I did before I was ready to do, and I had to grow into them.” McRae’s songs have a way of giving shape to these leaps, cliff jumps and trust falls, and on her new album, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!, Jensen McRae goes further than ever, evolving from a promising young artist to a fully grown songwriter and star. “It’s about realizing what you can’t outrun, and what follows when you have withstood what you thought might crush you,” she explains. “There are things that can happen to us—unthinkable, untenable things—that threaten our safety in our own bodies. They happen, and you feel like the only option is escape. In truth, the only way out is in—back into the place you have always lived.” The home – with Jensen front-and-center, possibly leaving, possibly arriving – adorns the artwork for I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!”. “You can leave the city, you can leave the lover,” McRae continues, “but you can never leave yourself.”

From the very beginning, fans have fallen in love with Jensen McRae for the sharp, evocative and clear-eyed songwriting. An avid journaler, McRae has been breathlessly documenting her existence since she was 18. Her first album, Are You Happy Now?, was a mission statement for the artist who grew up an automatic outsider: a Black Jewish girl from Los Angeles, hellbent on making folk music in spite of the world’s attempts to box her into other, more stereotypically Black genres. McRae looked to her songwriting heroes (Alicia Keys, Carole King, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder) to build a sonic world all her own. As her audience grew and myriad doors began unlocking, it “became the record of my coming-of-age. But it was a quiet coming-of-age, one that mostly took place inside my own head.”

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! takes place against the backdrop of romantic turbulence and McRae’s rapidly growing audience. “I had never been in love before,” McRae said, “not really. And then I had two life-altering relationships back to back in my early twenties. This album is primarily an exploration about how love and intimacy knock the wind out of you, can take your legs out from under you.” She has also had multiple viral moments; the most recent was in 2023, when McRae posted a solo verse and chorus online, little more than a piece of a demo, and it took off. Covers, duets, and an avalanche of new fans followed (including the likes of Justin Bieber, Stormzy, and Dan Nigro to name a few); the song was the beginning of “Massachusetts,” which would become her first Dead Oceans release.

McRae ventured to North Carolina to record I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! with Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Suki Waterhouse, Bon Iver), also enlisting the help of Hippocampus’s Nathan Stocker on guitar, Bon Iver’s Matthew McCaughan on drums, and her younger brother, Holden McRae, on keys. “It felt like summer camp. None of us wanted to leave,” McRae said. “It was such a joyous ten days of pure creative expression.” In the process, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! found its footing–a vibrating, urgent collection of songs moored by razor-sharp lyrical specificity and timeless pop melodies. The unusual title of her second album? Taken from a line in McRae’s favorite film, Back to the Future. A key protagonist survives a hail of bullets, and the image resonated with McRae. “I really connected with the idea that I could’ve easily collapsed beneath the weight of what happened to me, but I didn’t. I didn’t even know it, McRae says, “but I was bulletproof the whole time.”

Angela Autumn is a country folk artist from the Appalachia region of Pennsylvania.

Blending her sound from roots of her small hometown, she soon brought her childhood stories and buried upbringing to the city of Nashville. Releasing several albums, including “Cowboy Jack Clementine” (2023) and creating countless media videos through her platforms on social media, gaining her over millions of views, her sound and traditions began to be recognized: crowning her the name of “The Rose of Appalachia.”