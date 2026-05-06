Endless Summer Trivia Night

Fun trivia, delicious summer cocktails, and big prizes — all for a great cause: Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana!

Throw on your shades, blast your favorite summertime jams, and drop a tiny umbrella in your drink, for Endless Summer: A general knowledge trivia game related to the Entertainment, Sports, History, Places, Events, Food & more, of summer’s past and present!

Tickets are $10 and proceeds go directly to Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana (CSCSCI). Trivia is hosted by Josh Johnson of Bloomington Pub Quiz and is sponsored by Hoosier Hills Credit Union.

1st place - $200 Cardinal Spirits gift card

2nd place - $100 Cardinal Spirits gift card

3rd place - $60 Cardinal Spirits gift card

•This is a 21+ event. Please have your ID upon arrival

•Teams participating are limited to 8 members

•Additional donations to CSCSCI are welcome

•Full dinner and limited cocktail menu available

•Tickets are non-refundable

Doors at 6 pm. Trivia starts at 7pm sharp!