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Free screening of award-winning documentary THIS IS PIKE COUNTY, Q&A with director Laura Paglin

Free screening of award-winning documentary THIS IS PIKE COUNTY, Q&A with director Laura Paglin

Free screening of the award-winning documentary THIS IS PIKE COUNTY, followed by Q&A with director Laura Paglin.

THIS IS PIKE COUNTY is a gripping portrait of a rural Appalachian county in Ohio, where mounting pressures, including an unsolved family murder, test a close-knit community. Between the temptation to give up and the urge to hold on, the film lingers on what it means to come of age in a place left behind.

“This Is Pike County belongs alongside the great humanist documentaries of American life—from Barbara Kopple’s Harlan County, USA to Robert Frank’s The Americans.” (Don Iannone, Letterbox)

The film had its Indiana premiere at the inaugural Blue Box Film Festival (BBFF) in January 2026, where it won both the Best Feature Film and Audience Choice Feature Film awards.

Laura Paglin is an award-winning filmmaker whose recent films have focused on the struggles of marginalized communities. Her films have screened at Sundance and numerous other Film Festivals and broadcast on PBS nationwide. More about Laura and her films at paglinfilms.com.

Presented by the Blue Box Film Festival in association with the Owen County Theater & Arts Alliance

Historic Tivoli Theatre
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Blue Box Film Festival
blueboxfilmfest@gmail.com
https://blueboxfilmfest.wixsite.com/

Artist Group Info

Laura Paglin
lpaglin@sbcglobal.net
www.creativefilmmakers.org
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/