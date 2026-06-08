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Indivisible South Central Indiana - Civics Literacy Lab with MADVoters

Indivisible South Central Indiana - Civics Literacy Lab with MADVoters

ISCI is excited to host a Civics Literacy Lab presented by MADVoters. This interactive workshop will provide important, nonpartisan information about the civic process so attendees can better advocate for themselves and their communities.

Participants will learn about voter eligibility, registration, and ID laws; 2026 election information; the roles of elected officials; the legislative process; and ways to take action in your community.

Please arrive by 2:45pm so the training can begin promptly at 3:00pm.

Monroe County Library - Ellettsville Branch
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Indivisible SCI
217-251-0348
indivisiblesci@gmail.com
Monroe County Library - Ellettsville Branch
600 W Temperance St
Bloomington, Indiana 47429
(812) 876-1272
chosler@mcpl.info
https://mcpl.info/ellettsville/ellettsville-branch