Jazz in July 2026

WFIU invites you to a summer evening filled with live jazz, community spirit, and music under the evening sky at Jazz in July: Columbus. This free outdoor concert features the Visions Jazz Ensemble, led by Indianapolis trumpeter and composer Sam Butler, whose performances blend classic jazz traditions with contemporary influences and vibrant improvisation.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and friends, and settle in for a night of exceptional live music. Whether you're a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, this event promises something special for everyone. Food trucks will be on-site with local favorites available for purchase.

Hosted by WFIU’s own David Brent Johnson, the evening will also celebrate our station’s rich tradition of jazz programming and America 250 through selections inspired by America’s musical heritage. WFIU staff and volunteers will be there to welcome guests, offer information about our shows, and share fun jazz-themed giveaways.

Accessibility accommodations will be available, including reserved seating options, clear signage, and friendly assistance to help make the evening enjoyable for all guests. In the event of rain, the concert will move indoors to the Columbus Commons.

Visions Jazz Ensemble brings together skilled improvisation, expressive melodies, and a deep appreciation for the jazz tradition. Band leader Sam Butler has performed throughout the Midwest with a variety of acclaimed ensembles and is recognized for creating performances that feel both rooted in jazz history and fresh for contemporary audiences.

More than a concert, this is a celebration—of music, community, and the enduring role of public radio in bringing people together.

