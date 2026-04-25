Linda Perry - Let It Die Here (2026)

Let It Die Here (2026)

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single “What’s Up” with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon.

But, in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, penning hit after hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, The Chicks, and others.

While the story of Linda’s career and craft is extraordinary, this film is about much more. Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda’s past and present collide as she seeks to answer the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind? The film features extraordinary access to the artist, including new footage, performances, and interviews with colleagues, family, and friends.

RATED: N/A

LENGTH: 1hr 40mins

FORMAT: DCP