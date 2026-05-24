Music of the British Isles
Music of the British Isles
Forgotten Clefs, Renaissance Wind Ensemble invites you to a midsummer's eve performance of early music at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Indiana. Come experience music—from not just England—but from throughout the British Isles, as our members bring works of Byrd, Dunstable, Dowland, MacDermott, and others to life on period instruments.
In addition to our usual shawms, recorders, and dulcians, you'll enjoy the distinctive colors of harp and pipe and tabor!
St. Thomas Lutheran Church .
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Forgotten Clefs
forgottenclefs@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Forgotten Clefs
forgottenclefs@gmail.com
St. Thomas Lutheran Church .
3800 E. 3rd StreetBloomington, Indiana 47401
812-332-5252
parishadmin@stlconline.org