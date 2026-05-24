Music of the British Isles

Forgotten Clefs, Renaissance Wind Ensemble invites you to a midsummer's eve performance of early music at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Indiana. Come experience music—from not just England—but from throughout the British Isles, as our members bring works of Byrd, Dunstable, Dowland, MacDermott, and others to life on period instruments.

In addition to our usual shawms, recorders, and dulcians, you'll enjoy the distinctive colors of harp and pipe and tabor!