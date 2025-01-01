Discover the hidden and diverse history of distilling across Indiana and its rebirth as a thriving business today. Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana explores an industry that was burgeoning two centuries ago but has only recently started to make a comeback.

While the Hoosier state’s southern neighbors—Kentucky and Tennessee—are well known for whiskey today, Indiana was also one of the nation’s premier distilling states 200 years ago. A short-lived but impactful Indiana prohibition in the 1850s hurt the distilling industry, and the national prohibition in the 1920s and ’30s effectively dismantled distilling in Indiana. However, through the craft distilling trend, Hoosier spirits are now back in demand.

Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana looks at both the past and present success of the distilling business. The film tours MGP—the largest and oldest continuously operating distillery in Indiana—looking at mash bills, distilling times, and large volume column stills used by craft artisans and industrial producers alike. The documentary also uncovers the vital ingredients that go into a proper whiskey’s “secret sauce,” from corn and rye to mineral-rich water.

The film feature the inimitable voices and music of Reverend and Breezy Peyton of The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, as well as historians, legislators, and distillers across the state, including Jeff Wuslich of Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington, Drew Fox of 18th Street Distillery in Hammond, Susan Spagnuolo of Bear Wallow Distillery in Nashville, Jason Fruits of Old 55 Distillery in Newtown, Ted Huber of Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, Alan Bishop of Old Homestead Distillery.

