Who Was "Major" Taylor?

Despite these intense pressures, Taylor made his professional cycling debut at the famed Six-Day Races at Madison Square Garden. He was only 18 years old and had never raced professionally before, but he finished in the top ten as the only Black cyclist allowed to compete. Reporters all over the Eastern seaboard grew fascinated by his skills, calling him “The Fastest Man in the World.”

By the start of the 20th century, Taylor competed on an international racing circuit in Europe during the spring and summer months, followed by participation in an national Australian cycling circuit in 1903-04.

At the height of his fame, his name was celebrated in leading publications worldwide: France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sydney, Australia, and dozens of other world capitals. At his death, he was largely forgotten.

At the dawn of the 20th century, when the United States was grappling with an evolving definition of what it meant to be an “American,” Major Taylor was fighting for sportsmanship and morality, a man who showed that—if given an equal opportunity—truly anything was possible.