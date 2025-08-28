Indiana experiences rise in infant deaths caused by unsafe sleep

The Indiana Department of Health announced last week that the state was above the average number of infant deaths caused by unsafe sleep. Usually, Indiana has about two cases a week. However, about 10 had been reported the first 18 days of August.

Infant sleep deaths can be due to babies sleeping in unsafe environments such as in a crib with bumpers, blankets or toys, said Eden Bezy, IDOH assistant commissioner for women, children and families. They can also be the result of babies sleeping in places other than their crib.

“It's really important for parents and caregivers and grandparents and aunts and uncles to remember that babies need to be in alone on their back in a crib and safe sleep situations for every sleep,” Bezy said. “And that includes nap times, includes night times as well."

The IDOH recommends parents having a Pack n Play, crib or bassinet in their room during the first couple of weeks of breastfeeding to make it easier, Bezy said. Additionally, when it comes to breastfeeding at night, it’s important to have someone or something, like an alarm, to ensure the mother doesn’t fall asleep with the baby in her arms, she said.

Tandem, a perinatal center in Bloomington, offers a safe sleep program for caregivers of infants. Those who go to Tandem can receive free safe sleep education for their babies and free materials like Pack n Plays and sleep sacks, said Julie Duhon, Tandem’s executive director.

“The true unifying factor for predicting infant mortality is more often sheer parental exhaustion and lack of resources and poverty,” Duhon said.

Tandem also provides a postpartum house for families to receive daytime or nighttime care, doulas, support groups and classes.

Additionally, the center can give families instructions and guidance to safely co-sleep with their infants. Due to the stigma around co-sleeping, families may be hesitant to share that information with their health care providers, which increases the risk of unsafe sleep situations, Duhon said.

“We know that there's really high-quality research and data about the safety of co-sleeping when done correctly,” Duhon said. “We don't tell people to co-sleep. We just want to tell people that there are safer ways, if that's what's working for their family.”

Smoking and the use of drugs and alcohol is another factor in infant sleep deaths, she said. Tandem can provide individuals with referral to resources that can help them with substance issues as well.

The IDOH announced in June that the infant mortality rate has decreased in the state. In 2024, there were 6.3 deaths per 1,000 live births compared to a rate of 6.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023. Infant mortality is the death of a child before their first birthday.