County Council approves tax abatement proposal for Simtra BioPharma expansion

The Monroe County Council on Tuesday approved at least $20 million in tax breaks for expansion of Simtra BioPharma Solutions in Bloomington. The county commission has a final vote Thursday.

Simtra BioPharma is a manufacturing company that specializes in making sterile injectable products, like vials and syringes, for medicine. It also has a facility in Germany.

One part of the tax abatement is for the new facility site at 301 North Curry Pike, former location of General Electric. The company said it’s investing $241 million in this facility.

Another part of the tax abatement applies to another company facility located on Curry Pike, formerly Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions. The council approved a tax break last year but the project is not finished.

The proposal is a 10-year abatement for real and personal property. It is dependent on the company meeting its commitments and adding three new production lines.

Each production line will add about 90 new jobs with salaries averaging $70,000 per year, county attorney Jeff Cockerill said.

“The first line would have to be in place by 2030 and the second line would be in place, I believe, by 2033,” Cockerill said.

The abatement is 100 percent for the first three years. It’s reduced to 90 percent for the following years.