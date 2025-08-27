Bloomington City Council examines 2026 budget needs

The Bloomington City Council held 2026 budget hearings this week, highlighting the city’s funding challenges and future infrastructure needs.

The Community and Family Resources Department (CFRD) opened its presentation with concerns about the loss of federal pandemic relief. Director Shatoyia Moss told council members the expiration of American Rescue Plan Act funding has left gaps.

“We had about $300,000 in ARPA funds left that were reverted back to the general fund,” she said. “That money was supposed to go toward DEI training, so now we have to find another way to meet that need.”

Moss stressed the need to ensure Bloomington does not “lose ground” on equity and inclusion work.

Director of Utilities Katherine Zaiger noted the city’s 2026 utilities budget totals $57.7 million. Rising operational costs, she said, may require future rate increases to support critical infrastructure.

Public commenters used the hearings to push for more investment in youth sports and park facilities. One resident said the priority should be maintaining existing fields before expanding.

“We need to make sure our kids have quality facilities, not just more fields,” the commenter said. “It’s about making sure what we already have is cared for.”

Budget hearings will continue throughout the week before the council takes final action later this fall.

