‘The Bison is Back’: New IU mascot drums up business

Nick’s English Hut has long been a favorite for Hoosier fans.

This football season patrons are in a mood to spend — and not just for the beer. They also want the bison. Nick’s sells T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more with their iconic, bovine logo.

“We've got our merchandise all over the country, all over the world, from Indiana University alumni,” said Nick’s owner Greg “Rags” Rago. “It's just so ingrained in the fabric of Nick’s. It’s on everything.”

As IU gears up for a grand reveal Saturday against Old Dominion University, a reimagined mascot will make its debut in a pre-game show with the Marching Hundred. His name is Hoosier the Bison, returning 60 years after his first appearance.

As IU drums up excitement, Hoosier the Bison could be a cash cow.

“I guarantee it for August, September, yes, our stuff will be up,” Rago said. “Because we do have the bison as our logo.”

Down the street, the newly-opened Homefield at Tracks on Kirkwood sees that same demand. Homefield Ambassador at Tracks Travis Nash said a tough-looking bison has been popular.

“It's the best-seller on the website,” Nash said. “It's a pretty good seller in here as well, as you can imagine.”

Aubrey Wright / WFIU/WTIU News Tracks on Kirkwood joined the campaign to bring back the bison in 2018. The bison design is the store's best-seller.

Homefield first embraced bringing the bison back in 2018, Nash said. Today, it’s the No. 1 design.

“This sparked all these other bison tees, or items, hats, whatever you might see hanging around the store, and basically forced IU’s hand to bring the bison back,” Nash said.

IU is probably profiting too, said David Pierce, IU Indianapolis chair of the Department of Tourism, Event and Sport Management. Between merchandising, licensing and sponsorship, Pierce said a loveable mascot could attract fans of all ages.

“At the end of the day, the mascot is a new asset that can be monetized to keep IU Athletics competitive in this new era and world of college athletics,” Pierce said.

A far less refined bison mascot made its debut at IU in 1965. The brutish, clunky beast appeared during a fleeting period of success for the Hoosiers — including a Rose Bowl appearance in the 1967 season.

Today, the Hoosiers are coming off an historic 2024 season with Coach Curt Cignetti. The team broke university records by going 10-0 and making its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

“If I think of that bison mascot, my immediate thought is, ‘well, wow, that was really used in that very brief window of time that IU was relevant nationally,’” Pierce said. “And hopefully we're entering an era where we're doing that again.”

Aubrey Wright / WFIU/WTIU News Tracks at Kirkwood honors Indiana University's bison mascot. A previous version of the mascot closely matched it real-life counterpart.

Even after IU ditched the bison by the 1970s, Nick’s kept the tradition alive.

“The bison has always been our logo, and will always remain our logo, because we're true to Indiana, true to Indiana University, and true to Nick’s English Hut,” Rago said.

The bison’s return this season can be linked to new interest from students. IU’s Undergraduate Student Government led the campaign last year. In addition to its history with IU, the bison has appeared on official seals for the State of Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, senior associate athletic director for strategic communications, said on WFIU’s Noon Edition the response has been strong.

“I think people are going to like the suit. I think they're going to like what it does,” Gray said. “I think it's time for us to establish some new traditions with IU Athletics, and I think Hoosier is going to fit right in.”

As fans crowd Kirkwood on Saturday, businesses like Tracks hope they’ll stop in for Hoosier the Bison.

“Each design is kind of a reference to a different iteration of the bison,” Nash said. “You see some with the ring in its nose. You see some that are a little bit more fun and cartoony, some that are a little bit more menacing. We've got a little bit of everything, and it's a great story and conversation starter for most people to come in here.”

