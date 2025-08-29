© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana legislative task force grapples with legal questions around AI

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) is one of four lawmakers serving on a bipartisan task force exploring artificial intelligence.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) is one of four lawmakers serving on a bipartisan task force exploring artificial intelligence.

Indiana lawmakers on an artificial intelligence task force are wrestling with whether and how to create legal guardrails for AI.

Discussion at a recent meeting centered on media reports of a California teenager whose parents are suing Open AI after its program allegedly contributed to their son's suicide.

Among the lawsuit's allegations are that the 16-year-old expressed a desire to let other people know about his suicidal thoughts — only for ChatGPT to encourage him to keep them secret.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said that's a problem he's wrestling with.

"So, we as policymakers have to understand — how is that technology actually working to generate that kind of response and then what, if anything, should we be doing about it so those kinds of responses don't get generated," Pierce said.

Adam Brown leads the Office of Technology Services for Indiana's Legislative Services Agency. He said it might be worth looking at old laws. He pointed to how lawmakers treated the auto industry in its early days.

"And somehow we determined, over the course of a lot of years and a lot of old law, who was liable when the brakes went out vs. the vehicle went out vs. driver problems vs. impaired driving, all those things," Brown said.

The task force will continue meeting in the coming weeks.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
