© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Hoosier the Bison makes debut at season's first IU football game

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published August 30, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
Bison mascot
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Hoosier the Bison appeared ahead of Saturday's game.

Indiana’s new mascot made a dramatic entrance ahead of the Hoosiers’ season opener against Old Dominion.

Minutes before kickoff at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, all eyes turned to the sky as a parachute descended onto the field. Attached to it was none other than Hoosier the Bison.

The stunt drew a roar from the crowd for the official unveiling of the university’s latest symbol of school spirit.

IU football game
1 of 6  — 1R2A2532.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
IU football game
2 of 6  — 1R2A2521.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
IU football game
3 of 6  — 1R2A2593.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
IU football game
4 of 6  — 1R2A2516.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
IU football game
5 of 6  — 1R2A2579.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News
IU football game
6 of 6  — 1R2A2499.JPG
Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News

The mascot’s arrival marks a fresh chapter for Indiana athletics, designed to rally the fanbase and build new traditions for future seasons.

Hoosier the Bison will now be a fixture at games and campus events, adding a modern twist to the Hoosiers’ historic identity.

For many fans, the return of the bison is more than just a new game-day attraction; it’s a nod to Indiana’s history.

“I think bringing back the bison is awesome. I mean, it's a historic thing for the university,” said IU student Chris, who declined to give his last name. "Who doesn't love a bison, right? I mean, come on, the logo is awesome."

A far less refined bison mascot made its debut at IU in 1965.

The brutish, clunky beast appeared during a fleeting period of success for the Hoosiers — including a Rose Bowl appearance in the 1967 season. 

This story has been updated.

Tags
News Local News
Alexandra Halm
See stories by Alexandra Halm
Related Content