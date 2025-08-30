Hoosier the Bison makes debut at season's first IU football game
Indiana’s new mascot made a dramatic entrance ahead of the Hoosiers’ season opener against Old Dominion.
Minutes before kickoff at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, all eyes turned to the sky as a parachute descended onto the field. Attached to it was none other than Hoosier the Bison.
The stunt drew a roar from the crowd for the official unveiling of the university’s latest symbol of school spirit.
The mascot’s arrival marks a fresh chapter for Indiana athletics, designed to rally the fanbase and build new traditions for future seasons.
Hoosier the Bison will now be a fixture at games and campus events, adding a modern twist to the Hoosiers’ historic identity.
For many fans, the return of the bison is more than just a new game-day attraction; it’s a nod to Indiana’s history.
“I think bringing back the bison is awesome. I mean, it's a historic thing for the university,” said IU student Chris, who declined to give his last name. "Who doesn't love a bison, right? I mean, come on, the logo is awesome."
A far less refined bison mascot made its debut at IU in 1965.
The brutish, clunky beast appeared during a fleeting period of success for the Hoosiers — including a Rose Bowl appearance in the 1967 season.
This story has been updated.