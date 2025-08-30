Hoosier the Bison makes debut at season's first IU football game

Indiana’s new mascot made a dramatic entrance ahead of the Hoosiers’ season opener against Old Dominion.

Minutes before kickoff at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, all eyes turned to the sky as a parachute descended onto the field. Attached to it was none other than Hoosier the Bison.

The stunt drew a roar from the crowd for the official unveiling of the university’s latest symbol of school spirit.

1 of 6 — 1R2A2532.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News 2 of 6 — 1R2A2521.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News 3 of 6 — 1R2A2593.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News 4 of 6 — 1R2A2516.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News 5 of 6 — 1R2A2579.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News 6 of 6 — 1R2A2499.JPG Alexandra Halm / WFIU/WTIU News

The mascot’s arrival marks a fresh chapter for Indiana athletics, designed to rally the fanbase and build new traditions for future seasons.

Hoosier the Bison will now be a fixture at games and campus events, adding a modern twist to the Hoosiers’ historic identity.

For many fans, the return of the bison is more than just a new game-day attraction; it’s a nod to Indiana’s history.

“I think bringing back the bison is awesome. I mean, it's a historic thing for the university,” said IU student Chris, who declined to give his last name. "Who doesn't love a bison, right? I mean, come on, the logo is awesome."

A far less refined bison mascot made its debut at IU in 1965.

The brutish, clunky beast appeared during a fleeting period of success for the Hoosiers — including a Rose Bowl appearance in the 1967 season.

This story has been updated.

