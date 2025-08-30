Hoosiers claim 27-14 victory over Old Dominion
Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14, powered by a strong first half that gave the Hoosiers a 17-7 halftime lead Saturday.
The Hoosiers got off to a slow start, allowing Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph to break free for a 75-yard touchdown run.
With nine seconds left in the first quarter, Jonathan Brady shifted the momentum with a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown, putting Indiana on the board.
“I think this is a great learning tool for us. And, you know, they scored that first touchdown, and to our team’s credit, you know, we rallied back,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said.
The Hoosiers extended their lead in the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal by Nico Radicic, and Fernando Mendoza capped the half with a 5-yard touchdown run in the final three minutes.
Indiana opened the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kaelon Black just four minutes in.
Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph added a 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but the Hoosiers held on for the win.