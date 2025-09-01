MCCSC rolls out new online learning curriculum

The Monroe County Community School Corporation has kicked off the school year with a new online learning curriculum.

The corporation is partnering with Edmentum, the largest provider of online learning in the state, to offer over 300 courses, including Advanced Placement tests.

MCCSC Superintendent Markay Winston said over 50 kids have enrolled in the online school option.

“The majority of those students were not participating or enrolled in our schools last school year. So, we're very excited to be able to have some new students enrolled in the program who didn't participate in MCCSC," Winston said.

Winston said there has been a high demand among families for an online schooling option. Interest is higher than she thought it would be.

“They've been asking for an additional option with more flexibility for their students. And when we didn't have that option available, they went and looked elsewhere. And so we really wanted to respond to the demand," Winston said.

Winston says having an online schooling option will attract more students in the coming years. This school year, MCCSC has approximately 10,000 students enrolled, including those online.