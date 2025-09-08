© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Fullerton Pike set to open next week

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
Bloomington's Fullerton Pike construction is located on the southwest side of the city.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A ribbon cutting on the Fullerton bridge’s west end near Rockport Road is tentatively set for next Wednesday.

The Fullerton Pike Project, an east-west road connection in Monroe County, is set to open next week.

Lisa Ridge, the county highway director, said construction crews are finishing asphalt lane pavement and will add road lines to the project’s third and final phase this week.

It’s a years-long project. The final phase includes a bridge and road that close the gap between West Gordon and West Fullerton Pikes to I-69.

Construction started eight years ago with work on the county’s southeast side to help prepare the area for increased traffic.

Read more: Fullerton Pike connection nearing finish line

Ridge said side-road work is anticipated to continue after the ribbon-cutting, but it won’t disrupt traffic.

Ridge predicted in March 2024 that the project would be done by August this year. She said its completion was delayed slightly by rain.
