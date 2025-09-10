IU launches first-of-its-kind research on female athletes

Indiana University, in collaboration with Indiana Sports Corp and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, has announced the Female Sports Performance and Research Initiative — a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to women’s health, performance, and recovery in athletics.

IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences (LAB) President and CEO David Rosenberg said Indiana is uniquely positioned to lead the effort, pointing to the state’s history of hosting major sporting events and the surging popularity of women’s sports.

“With the emergence and huge popularity of women's sports and having the biggest superstar in athletics, Caitlin Clark, in Indianapolis,” Rosenberg said, “it was a great time to really lean into this research dedicated to sports and performance for the female athlete.”

He said most existing sports research has examined male athletes, which in turn has shaped training protocols and products for both men and women. This initiative will focus on female-specific data, addressing issues such as ACL tears, concussions, and post-pregnancy recovery.

“Developing research and training programs dedicated to female athletes will help them maximize performance, reduce injuries, and, if there is an injury, get back on the field sooner,” Rosenberg said.

The initiative will involve IU researchers, Olympic and professional sports teams, and industry partners.

“What we're really doing here is pulling together all of the different folks who need to be at the table at the early stage,” Rosenberg said.

Organizers said the initiative is designed to set a new standard in sports science by prioritizing female athletes, while also positioning Indiana as a national hub for innovation and leadership in athletics.