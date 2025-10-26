Bernie receives award named for Terre Haute labor icon

Bernie Sanders was in Indiana over the weekend to accept an award named for a Terre Haute-born labor leader and presidential candidate.

The senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate has long credited Eugene V. Debs, who died in 1926, for developing his political worldview.

"In my opinion, Eugene Victor Debs is one of the great figures in American history,” Sanders told a sold-out audience Saturday. “He not only educated and explained to the American working class the nature of American capitalism, but he provided an alternative vision to a society based on lies, greed, war, bigotry and exploitation.”

In 1894, Debs helped organize a massive strike against the Pullman railroad company demanding basic protections for workers. He ran five times for president as the Socialist Party candidate, his final run while imprisoned for sedition.

Historians say Debs’ union organizing and advocacy helped shape Great Depression-era demands for economic protections — many that were later enshrined in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program.

“If anybody here thinks that Roosevelt's agenda was not impacted by Debs, you would be sorely mistaken,” Sanders said.

But he said Debs’ most important accomplishment was to expand imaginations.

Since 1965, the Eugene V. Debs Foundation has awarded the prize to a person or group for making significant gains to labor rights.

Previous recipients include Coretta Scott King, widow to Martin Luther King, Jr.; environmentalist Ralph Nader, historian Howard Zinn, and author Kurt Vonnegut.