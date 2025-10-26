© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bernie receives award named for Terre Haute labor icon

WFIU | By George Hale
Published October 26, 2025 at 11:37 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Sanders also toured the Eugene V. Debs House on the campus of Indiana State University in Terre Haute.

Bernie Sanders was in Indiana over the weekend to accept an award named for a Terre Haute-born labor leader and presidential candidate.

The senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate has long credited Eugene V. Debs, who died in 1926, for developing his political worldview.

"In my opinion, Eugene Victor Debs is one of the great figures in American history,” Sanders told a sold-out audience Saturday. “He not only educated and explained to the American working class the nature of American capitalism, but he provided an alternative vision to a society based on lies, greed, war, bigotry and exploitation.”

In 1894, Debs helped organize a massive strike against the Pullman railroad company demanding basic protections for workers. He ran five times for president as the Socialist Party candidate, his final run while imprisoned for sedition.

Historians say Debs’ union organizing and advocacy helped shape Great Depression-era demands for economic protections — many that were later enshrined in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program.

“If anybody here thinks that Roosevelt's agenda was not impacted by Debs, you would be sorely mistaken,” Sanders said.

But he said Debs’ most important accomplishment was to expand imaginations.

“He not only educated and explained to the American working class the nature of American capitalism. But he provided an alternative vision to a society based on lies, greed, war, bigotry and exploitation,” Sanders said.

Since 1965, the Eugene V. Debs Foundation has awarded the prize to a person or group for making significant gains to labor rights.

Previous recipients include Coretta Scott King, widow to Martin Luther King, Jr.; environmentalist Ralph Nader, historian Howard Zinn, and author Kurt Vonnegut.
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
