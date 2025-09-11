© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Firefighters tell people to never forget 9/11

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
9/11 ceremony
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
As part of the 9/11 ceremony a wreath was placed in front of the steel beam from the World Trade Center.

A bell tolled for three sets of three rings Thursday at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington during a remembrance of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Community members and local fire and police departments gathered at the college near a steel beam from the World Trade Center, which was targeted in the attack. Nearly 3,000 people died.

The ceremony consisted of local fire departments reflecting on the importance of remembering what happened. There was a wreath laying, a moment of silence, prayers and the bell ceremony.

Bloomington Fire Department chief Roger Kerr recalled where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. He said he remembers working and having the chance to make sure his wife and kids were safe, an opportunity thousands of people didn’t get that day.

A steel beam from the World Trade Center which was targeted in the 9/11 attack.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A steel beam from the World Trade Center which was targeted in the 9/11 attack.

BFD captain Garrett Greathouse presented the bell ceremony. He said three sets of three rings is a tradition that honors the death of a firefighter.

“This day tends to sneak up on us every year, but it's becoming more and more important to hold this ceremony every single year, because, for example, half of our fire department wasn't even born in 2001 so they're even more distant,” Greathouse said. “They don't have direct memories and may not have even been alive when these events happen.”

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson was also in attendance. She said her father was at the Pentagon on 9/11 and survived.

Thomson hoped today was a chance for communities to thank first responders and an opportunity to understand the importance of people building connections inside the U.S. and internationally.

“If we cannot continue to tell the stories of what happens and what has happened, we won't learn from history and those who have fallen may be forgotten,” Thomson said.
Tags
News Local NewsTop
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons