Local conservative leaders react to death of Charlie Kirk

The president of IU’s chapter of Turning Point USA is remembering Charlie Kirk as an influential voice for young conservatives who championed free speech and family values.

A shooter killed Kirk, a conservative activist and ally of President Trump, at an event Wednesday at a college in Utah.

“Just this morning, looking on social media and seeing the past clips of him, it really shows the lasting impact he's had on college students around the nation,” said James Chambers, president of Turning Point USA’s IU chapter.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012. It’s a right-wing political organization with hundreds of chapters at universities and colleges across the U.S. Kirk often debated ideas and politics on college campuses.

He visited Purdue this spring and was set to visit Indiana University in October during his speaking tour. Chambers said when Turning Point had a table last week at IU’s student involvement fair, it heard bipartisan support for hosting Kirk.

“We saw an outpour of support from both Republicans and Democrats in favor of promoting free speech on campus,” Chambers said.

Chambers said IU Turning Point USA will host a vigil for Kirk at 8 p.m. Sunday in Dunn Meadow. He said he’s reached out to law enforcement for security at the event.

Noelle Conyer, vice chair of Monroe County’s Republican party, said Kirk’s legacy will be connecting with young voters.

“Going and meeting the students where they're at, and having the open dialog with them is something that I think it's just a great part of his legacy,” she said. “And, introducing people to Jesus.”

She said he was an advocate for free speech, and that people should be safe to express differences without backlash or fear.

Conyer noted the investigation into his death is ongoing.

“I hope people are not quick to make judgments or to put out statements or responses or anything to the like of speculation,” she said. “We need to wait until the investigation has been completed.”