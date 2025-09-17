Convention leaders seek art advice

Convention center leaders are looking for art theme feedback for the expansion project.

A city arts ordinance requires one percent of every capital project budget to go toward public art.

That amounts to $520,000 for the $52 million convention center expansion. An arts advisory committee wants to set aside $420,000 for one large-scale installation that spans the building and $100,000 to grow the center’s permanent collection of art.

A public feedback session is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Convention Center.

A virtual survey is available through Sept. 26.

The feedback will be considered when making the call for artists in October.

The committee will then select 5-10 applicants to submit proposals in early 2026. The public will be invited to provide feedback in March with approval in April.