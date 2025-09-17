© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Convention leaders seek art advice

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.
Courtesy, Capital Improvement Board
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.

Convention center leaders are looking for art theme feedback for the expansion project.

A city arts ordinance requires one percent of every capital project budget to go toward public art.

That amounts to $520,000 for the $52 million convention center expansion. An arts advisory committee wants to set aside $420,000 for one large-scale installation that spans the building and $100,000 to grow the center’s permanent collection of art.

A public feedback session is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Convention Center.

A virtual survey is available through Sept. 26.

The feedback will be considered when making the call for artists in October.

The committee will then select 5-10 applicants to submit proposals in early 2026. The public will be invited to provide feedback in March with approval in April.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News.
See stories by Joe Hren
