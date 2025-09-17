© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nashville’s Hobnob Corner Restaurant to close after about 46 years

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Hobnob Corner Restaurant
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Hobnob Corner Restaurant is closing after 46 years.

The Hobnob Corner Restaurant has been a staple of Nashville, Indiana, but will be closing by November after about 46 years. The restaurant announced its closure Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Hobnob is owned by Warren and Betsy Cole. Warren said their lease has not been renewed and the Bird’s Nest Café, also located in Nashville, will be taking it over. If the restaurant remains sufficiently staffed, he hopes for it to remain open through the first week of November.

“It's been my life. It's over half my life at this point,” Warren said. “A lot of work, a lot of association with people coming in, people who've loved the place, great staff. You know, it's been as much fun as it's been work.”

The Hobnob Corner Restaurant is packed with customers Sept.17, 2025, within the first of hour of being open.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Hobnob Corner Restaurant is packed with customers Sept.17, 2025, within the first of hour of being open.

Joyce Davis and Donna Gegg, from Illinois, have been going to Hobnob since 2004. Gegg said Wednesday they come to Nashville for the shops and restaurants. 

They said the restaurant offers a home-like atmosphere and it feels like talking to your best friend when interacting with employees.

“This restaurant is what this town is about for 46 years,” Gegg said. “Well, we were told today they've been going 46 years. How can you cut a restaurant off like that? It's not right.” 

An hour after the restaurant opened Wednesday, a line of people waited outside to be seated. Davis said when they would come visit in late September, people would be in line outside by 10:30 a.m. waiting for Hobnob to open at 11 a.m.
Natalie Fitzgibbons
