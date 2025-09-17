© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Unexpected expenses approved to address environmental issues at Hopewell

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
The Hopewell is a planned neighborhood on the former site of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Hopewell is a planned neighborhood on the former site of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission this week approved $113,000 for unexpected environmental cleanup at city-owned Hopewell, formerly the site of Bloomington Hospital.

The commission approved $63,000 to an existing contract with VET Environmental Engineering for work at the corner of Second and Rogers Streets.

The expense is for removal of three underground gas tanks that VET found when doing other work at the site.

That brought the total cost of the work to $215,000.

The commission also added up to $50,000 to an existing contract with VET for mold remediation at 714 South Rogers Street.

The contract now is for up to $75,000 to complete the work.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News