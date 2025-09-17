Unexpected expenses approved to address environmental issues at Hopewell

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission this week approved $113,000 for unexpected environmental cleanup at city-owned Hopewell, formerly the site of Bloomington Hospital.

The commission approved $63,000 to an existing contract with VET Environmental Engineering for work at the corner of Second and Rogers Streets.

The expense is for removal of three underground gas tanks that VET found when doing other work at the site.

That brought the total cost of the work to $215,000.

The commission also added up to $50,000 to an existing contract with VET for mold remediation at 714 South Rogers Street.

The contract now is for up to $75,000 to complete the work.