Clemency hearing shifts after Indiana death row inmate declines parole board interview

Death row inmate Roy Lee Ward declined to meet one-on-one with the Indiana Parole Board, saying he wanted to spare the family of his victim from traveling to the state prison in Michigan City for the interview.

Ward’s attorney, Joanna Green, also added that Ward’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis — which is detailed in the inmate’s clemency filings — “makes it difficult for him to effectively communicate, especially to convey his feelings of remorse.”

Indiana Department of Correction spokesperson Annie Goeller said in a statement Wednesday that Ward “does not wish to be interviewed by the Parole Board as part of his clemency request.” The inmate is scheduled to be executed Oct. 10 at the Indiana State Prison.

Mugshot from the Indiana Department of Correction Death row inmate Roy Lee Ward.

State officials canceled the hearing — previously set for Friday — and will convene Monday at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, where Ward’s attorneys and representatives from the Indiana Attorney General’s office will present arguments.

That hearing was already scheduled and is also when the public can weigh in.

Green, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle the decision was motivated by Ward’s desire to ease the burden on the family of 15-year-old Stacy Payne, who Ward murdered in 2001.

“Roy did not want Stacy Payne’s family to feel compelled to travel to Michigan City for the clemency interview,” Green said. “He wanted to spare them that.”

Green said the defense team still plans to argue Ward’s case before the board on Monday.

“We plan to make a presentation to the Board Monday morning but are still solidifying our plan in the midst of our other legal filings,” she said.

Ward’s clemency petition is one of the final steps available to avoid his death sentence.

The Parole Board hears arguments from attorneys, victims’ families and execution supporters before issuing a recommendation to the governor.

The governor alone has the power to commute a death sentence to life in prison, grant a reprieve or deny clemency altogether.

Earlier this year, the board followed the same process for another death row inmate, Benjamin Ritchie, ahead of his scheduled execution. Following several hours of hearings, the parole board ultimately — unanimously — recommended against clemency for Benjamin Ritchie, and Gov. Mike Braun allowed his execution to proceed.

Ward has been on Indiana’s death row for more than two decades. He pleaded guilty to Payne’s murder but has long sought to avoid execution, citing both legal challenges and concerns tied to his mental health.

