© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Ellettsville residents to pay wheel tax next year 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
With the lack of communication from state and federal environmental regulators, Ellettsville residents are still left with more questions about ethylene oxide and Cook than answers.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Ellettsville residents must pay a wheel and excise surtax starting next year.

Ellettsville residents must pay a new tax on their vehicles next year.  

The town council adopted a wheel and excise tax to be used to improve local roads. Owners of cars, trucks, motorcycles and other smaller vehicles will pay an excise tax of $15 per plate. Owners of larger vehicles such as trailers, semis and buses must pay a wheel tax of $5 per plate.  

The council expects to bring in more than $89,000 with the new ordinance. The tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. The revenue goes to the Ellettsville Streets Department for road repair and maintenance.  

The tax ordinance was passed at a council meeting on Aug. 25. 
  
Council member William Ellis said at the meeting he typically would not support a tax like this, but funding for roads have shrunk over the years.  

Ellis said he’s considered alternatives and asked people who oppose the tax to come up with an idea that also brings in revenue. He said he hates that the tax stacks on to Monroe County’s wheel tax, and he acknowledges some residents don’t want to pay for the town’s growth.  

“But, we have to protect, for our residents, our roads and our critical services,” Ellis said.  

The tax also makes Ellettsville eligible for Indiana’s Community Crossings Grant program, which would provide additional funding for the town’s roads.  

“This wheel tax is necessary for us to get grants from a larger fund,” Ellis said. “Where does that grant come from? Tax money you’ve already paid to the state.” 

Town manager Mike Farmer said at the meeting the tax is as low as possible. He said the board could have gone with a higher wheel tax, but it “wanted to go with the lowest numbers we could.”   

Drivers will pay the tax during yearly registration with the ​​Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content