County Health Dept. adjusting after IU Health ends contract for public health services

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT
IU Health Bloomington's new site, which opened Dec. 5.
WFIU/WTIU News
IU Health is willing to work with the county health department to ensure a smooth transition.

The Monroe County Health Department is exploring ways to continue providing key health services after Indiana University Health terminated a 60-year partnership with the county.  

IU Health notified the board of its decision in August. The contract goes through the end of 2025. 

Services provided, which are required by state law, include vaccinations and communicable disease education. At Thursday’s county board of health meeting, officials discussed potential solutions on how to provide these services in 2026 and beyond. 

At the meeting, Aurora Diorio, research assistant at IU’s School of Public Health, said she plans to ask for one new staff position, a public health nurse, that would help with work including communicable disease case investigations and scheduling vaccine clinics. She will also request to revise two positions.  

“If we have a surge of disease and they need more help, we'll have people already trained and it's in their job description, or if that lead person gets sick or goes on vacation, we'll have people that can step in,” Diorio said. 

For those who aren’t trained in basic epidemiology, Diorio said she will have to spend extra time doing that training.  

“Once we get them, just like our disease intervention specialists (DIS), our DIS come to us with all different backgrounds, some of them no medical background, you know, degrees in psychology, degrees in business,” she said. “We spend the time training them in epidemiology. We train them how to do venipuncture.” 

IU Health declined an interview request but said in a statement that it’s willing to work with the county health department to ensure a smooth transition.  

“IU Health will continue to focus on our health system and community health need priorities,” the statement said. 
 
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
