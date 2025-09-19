Illinois game is first top 20 match at Memorial Stadium since 1987

No. 19-ranked IU faces No. 9 Illinois on Saturday night, the first top 20 match at Memorial Stadium since 1987.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are 3-0. It will be a national network telecast on NBC.

"That's like something you dream about as a kid, right?" IU defensive lineman Mikail Kamara said. "Playing on Saturday, Saturday night, the lights are on, the weather is beautiful, especially at home too. It's a dream, for sure. We just have to go out there and dominate so we can enjoy it on Sunday."

Despite the sellout crowd and importance of the game, defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt said the Hoosiers will remain poised.

"Coach (Curt Cignetti) puts a lot of pressure on us through the week, when he stresses us out through practice," Wyatt said. "I think when it comes to Saturday, it’s pretty easy."

IU has won 13 of its past 15 games.

The Hoosiers started the season against three clearly inferior opponents, while Illinois's schedule included Duke, a Power 4 team.

IU is favored by 6.5 points.