Google backs down from proposed data center after months of community pushback

Google announced its intent to withdraw a contested proposal to rezone hundreds of acres on the southeast side of Marion County for a data center campus.

A final vote on the project was expected during Monday’s City-County Council meeting, but Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, a key player in the fight over the center, surprised dozens of residents in the overflow room when he said the tech giant planned to withdraw.

Minutes later, Joseph Calderon, the local attorney for Google’s rezoning request, confirmed the news, and hundreds of cheers erupted in the packed council chambers.

The abrupt end to the controversial tech development comes after months of debate between supporters and residents who feared their quality of life in Franklin Township would suffer.

Andrew Filler, who opposed the center for months and organized Protect Franklin Township, a community group against the project, said he did not expect Google to withdraw.

Despite feeling ecstatic, he remains cautious. Google, he said, could refile a rezoning petition in three months.

“We're going to be vigilant,” Filler said after the announcement. “We're going to protect our homes and keep our community game built up.”

Residents like Filler organized a months-long campaign against the project. They argued the data center would consume large amounts of water and electricity, pose environmental risks and offer little in return — only a handful of permanent jobs and limited tax revenue. Even after meetings with city leaders and Google representatives, they stood firm in opposition.

Data centers are buildings that store and process vast amounts of digital information. Companies are building more with the rise of artificial intelligence and demand for more data storage. Indiana is becoming a fast-growing destination for tech companies to build these centers because of generous tax incentives and access to large tracts of land.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who has opposed the data center and represents the district where it was proposed, said Google must formally withdraw its proposal with the Metropolitan Development Commission, which oversees rezoning petitions.

If the California-based company does not formally withdraw there, the rezoning petition will return to the City-County Council for a new hearing Oct. 6

In a statement, Mayor Joe Hogsett said he respects Google’s decision to withdraw its petition.

“With billions of dollars in ongoing development, significant investment in our economy, and our position as one of LinkedIn’s 'cities on the rise’, it is no wonder Google was interested in calling Indianapolis home,” the statement said.

“The City remains committed to working alongside business leaders and neighbors to continue attracting new investments that create quality jobs, increase opportunities for construction trade workers, further our economy's growth, and uplift our neighborhoods.”

Data centers — and Google — aren’t finished in Indiana. A Google data center is currently under construction in Fort Wayne.

Meredith Sharp, who protested the data center for months, said she was filled with “overwhelming joy” after the announcement. Earlier, she said she was “constantly fighting a panic attack” over what would happen at the meeting.

Filler, who organizes with Sharp, said other communities where data centers might be proposed have the power to push back if they work together.

“Go out, knock on your neighbor's door,” he said. “I's time to go outside and see what you can learn.”

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org.

