No. 11 Indiana gets late touchdown to beat Iowa, 20-15

Fernando Mendoza threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt with 1:28 to play to give No. 11 Indiana a 20-15 win over Iowa on Saturday.

The closest win of the season for the Hoosiers was one coach Curt Cignetti called a “gut check,” and his players agreed.

“We’ve never been tested like that,” said offensive lineman Pat Coogan. “We have so much room to get better. And that’s the best feeling.”

Mendoza connected with Sarratt, who had six catches for 132 yards, on a slant route down the left side and Sarratt broke the tackle attempt of Iowa’s Deshaun Lee on his way to the touchdown.

Mendoza knew on the play Iowa would blitz, and that his outside receivers would have room.

“It was kind of ‘dealer’s choice,’” he said. “When the game’s on the line and I can throw a pass like that to my guy Elijah ... that’s college football. That’s what it’s all about.”

Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which came into the game ranked second nationally in total offense and scoring offense, was held to 337 yards and its lowest scoring output of the season. But the Hoosiers got two touchdown passes from Mendoza, who threw for 233 yards, and two field goals from Nico Radicic.

“It was the good, the bad, and the ugly, and there was a lot of the bad and the ugly,” Cignetti said.

Iowa (3-2, 1-1) had a chance to break a 13-13 tie with 2:01 to play, but Drew Stevens missed a 42-yard field goal.

After Indiana stopped Iowa on its final possession, Mendoza ran off the last seconds of the game by sprinting into the end zone, where he was tackled for a safety.

Cignetti called for the play, knowing Iowa had a timeout left.

“Coach said, ‘Hey, take a safety, run out of the end zone,’” Mendoza said. “When I got to the 2, I saw all zeros on the clock, but I kept going.”

Mendoza said: “I know I really cooked people’s (point) spreads. My apologies out to them.”

Mendoza completed 13 of 23 passes. He was sacked twice and was hurried five times.

“At the end of the day, he passed the test, because he made the key play,” Cignetti said.

“He’s a tough SOB,” Coogan said. “He shows up and plays. The kid is uber-talented, and we have to let him shine.”

Indiana took an early 7-0 lead. An interception by Amare Ferrell on the third offensive play of the game gave the Hoosiers the ball at Iowa’s 24-yard line, and they quickly converted with Mendoza’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr.

“The start of the game was not what we wanted,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But we responded.”

Stevens kicked a 40-yard field goal later in the first quarter and the Hawkeyes took a 10-7 lead in the final minute of the first half on Mark Gronowski’s 3-yard touchdown run. The Hoosiers tied the game at 10 on Radicic’s 46-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half.

It was Iowa’s 11th consecutive loss against a ranked opponent.

