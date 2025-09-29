New survey: Employers say they need more skilled, educated Hoosier workers

Employers in central Indiana say they have a growing need for more skilled and highly educated workers. That's according to a survey by Aspire Johnson County. Experts with this economic development group said more employers should get involved in helping shape the talent pool they need.

Nearly 60 percent of the employers surveyed said finding workers with the right skills and education is a top concern.

Christian Maslowski is the president and CEO of Aspire Johnson County. He said more employers are requiring things like bachelor's degrees and industry-specific credentials. As Indiana welcomes new companies in industries like logistics and manufacturing, Maslowski said that need will grow even more.

"Technology is becoming an increasingly important part of every industry," Maslowski said.

He said more employers should help shape the talent pool they need through things like internships and job shadowing.

"It's exceedingly difficult to lead a business in today's economy. And so businesses and business leaders have to focus on what can they control," Maslowski said. "And talent pipeline is something they can get involved with and control."

He said Indiana is on the right track in addressing this workforce need with the state's new career pathway for high school students.

