Fire at church sends smoke billowing over Kirkwood Ave.

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
Onlookers watch the Bloomington Fire Department respond Wednesday afternoon to a fire at First Christian Church on East Kirkwood Ave.
Chris Eugene
Onlookers watch the Bloomington Fire Department respond Wednesday afternoon to a fire at First Christian Church on East Kirkwood Ave.

Fire struck Bloomington's First Christian Church at mid-afternoon Wednesday, sending smoke billowing over East Kirkwood Ave.

On scanner communication, the Bloomington Fire Department reported that the fire had been extinguished. BFD did not immediately respond to a call seeking more information.

Volunteers with the Mobility Aids Lending Library — a nonprofit that donates mobility devices — were meeting in the basement when the fire started, according to Susan Seizer, co-president of the group.

Seizer said several volunteers were in a wheelchair storage room when a fire alarm went off.

"I'm in a wheelchair, so I had to take the elevator, which was a little scary, because the building was on fire," Seizer said. "So I couldn't run up the stairs like they did."

Seizer said volunteers were able to exit the church safely.

This story will be updated.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
