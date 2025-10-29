© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Gov. Braun says he called special session to talk about redistricting ‘publicly’

WFIU | By Stephanie Wiechmann, IPR News
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:57 AM EDT
Gov. Mike Braun called a special session to address redistricting on Monday.
Stephanie Wiechmann
Indiana Governor Mike Braun was met with protesters on Tuesday as he attended several events in Muncie.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun was met with protesters on Tuesday as he attended several events in Muncie.

Braun gestured to protesters outside a grant announcement and referred to them as both “democracy in action” and Democrats.

“And this is also to address the fact that their own party has gerrymandered in so many places that they can’t do any more of it,” he said. “This is about leveling the playing field.”

Indiana leaders have been lobbied by President Donald Trump’s administration to adjust the state’s 2021-drawn maps. Indiana has seven Republicans and two Democrats currently in the US House of Representatives.

Braun said some want redistricting and some don’t, so he called a special session to talk about it publicly.

Read More: What does good redistricting look like? Political scientist explains fair maps

As for the cost of a special session?

“So when it comes to how much it will cost to do it, you can probably look at the ones we’ve had recently. Should be about the same.”

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the special session in 2022 over abortion-related legislation lasted two weeks and cost about $240,000 in tax money.
Stephanie Wiechmann, IPR News
