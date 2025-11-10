© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

With tax credits set to expire, Hoosiers could face higher Affordable Care Act premiums

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
Tax credits that helped to lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire this year.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Tax credits that helped to lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire this year.

Hoosiers that get their health insurance through the federal healthcare marketplace could see their premiums go up significantly. These tax credits, which helped to lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, are set to expire this year.

If Congress doesn't extend them, 300,000 Hoosiers could see premium costs skyrocket next year.

Without the enhanced premium tax credits, the research nonprofit KFF expects out-of-pocket premiums under the ACA will more than double for the average enrollee.

A single person making $50,000 annually could expect to pay over $400 a month for health insurance.

READ MORE: Hoosier health insurance costs on federal marketplace to nearly double without tax credit extension

Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said the increases could cause people to choose between health care coverage and other basic necessities.

"Which then has yet another domino effect, which is you forgo health care, God forbid you have an emergency, you wind up in the hospital with an extraordinary medical bill," Castillo said.

Castillo said the ACA premium costs could impact hospitals. In a statement, Castillo said those who choose to be uninsured will resort to using the emergency rooms for their healthcare needs. She said this could force those cost on hospitals and taxpayers.

"You'll also see potential hospitals closing, particularly in rural areas, and we may see that across Indiana," Castillo said.

Castillo said both the House and Senate would have to agree to extend the subsidies — which would require the government shutdown to end.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News FeaturedStatewide News
Timoria Cunningham

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.