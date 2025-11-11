Former township trustee pleads guilty, faces up to 64-and-a-half years in prison

Former Columbus Township trustee Ben Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to 17 felony counts in connection with using more than $1 million in public money for personal expenses.

Jackson faces up to 64 1/2 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

A tip led to an investigation by the State Board of Accounts, which found a staggering array of improper purchases from 2016 to 2024.

They included $657,831 for travel, $150,078 for retail purchses, and $90,915 for his kids' tuition.

Indiana University and DePauw University were among the schools that received payments.

The State Board of Accounts found public money being used by Jackson for alcohol and cannabis, groceries, utilities, home improvement, clothes, subscriptions, and massages.