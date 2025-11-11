© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Former township trustee pleads guilty, faces up to 64-and-a-half years in prison

WFIU
Published November 11, 2025 at 1:41 PM EST
Benjamin Jackson, former Bartholomew County Township Trustee.
Courtesy, Indiana State Police
Benjamin Jackson, former Columbus Township Trustee.

Former Columbus Township trustee Ben Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to 17 felony counts in connection with using more than $1 million in public money for personal expenses.

Jackson faces up to 64 1/2 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

A tip led to an investigation by the State Board of Accounts, which found a staggering array of improper purchases from 2016 to 2024.

They included $657,831 for travel, $150,078 for retail purchses, and $90,915 for his kids' tuition.

Indiana University and DePauw University were among the schools that received payments.

The State Board of Accounts found public money being used by Jackson for alcohol and cannabis, groceries, utilities, home improvement, clothes, subscriptions, and massages.
WFIU/WTIU News
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.