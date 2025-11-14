Indiana Republican senators reject Trump’s redistricting push; won’t convene in December

Indiana Senate Republicans have rejected President Donald Trump’s push for congressional redistricting.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Friday afternoon that the Senate won’t take up the issue as was expected in an unusual December session.

“Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps,” Bray said in a statement released by his office. “Today, I’m announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December.”

Indiana lawmakers were scheduled to meet starting Dec. 1 to consider drawing more Republican-leaning U.S. House districts ahead of next year’s midterm elections — following a months-long pressure campaign by Trump’s administration and his supporters. That included two trips to Indianapolis by Vice President JD Vance.

This week, outside groups had begun text and media campaigns in support of a 9-0 Republican map.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is seeking comment from Trump, Gov. Mike Braun and the Indiana House Speaker.

This story will be updated.

