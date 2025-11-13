© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

Republican Senator Jean Leising says she'll vote 'NO' on Indiana redistricting

WFYI Public Radio | By Benjamin Thorp
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:26 PM EST
Sen. Jean Leising is the latest Republican to come out against redistricting in Indiana.
FILE PHOTO: IPB
Sen. Jean Leising is the latest Republican to come out against redistricting in Indiana.

A Republican Senator in Indiana has come out strongly against redistricting. Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) released a statement Wednesday saying she could not get behind the push for new congressional maps.

President Donald Trump has for months been pushing states, including Indiana, to redraw congressional boundaries to favor Republicans.

State Republicans are getting increased pressure to support the new maps — national interest groups have started funneling significant money into ad campaigns to do just that.

Few senators have publicly stated their position on redistricting, and only a handful have voiced opposition. Still, Senate leadership has said there are not enough votes in favor of new congressional maps.

Leising officially added herself to the list of lawmakers who oppose redistricting, saying her constituents are overwhelmingly opposed to it.

"I will be listening to my constituents and will vote NO if there is a vote,” Leising said in a statement.

Leising noted she was taken aback by the negative texts and calls from “Washington, D.C.-funded organizations” that had begun appearing in her district.

“Some have even been sent via cell phone to students in my district, including my 14-year-old grandson,” Leising said. “These groups do not have the best interest of my rural area or the state of Indiana at heart, and their methods are completely unacceptable.”

Statelawmakers are scheduled to take up the issue of redistricting during the first two weeks of December.

Contact Health Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org
Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media
Tags
News Statewide NewsFeatured
Benjamin Thorp
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.