Republican Senator Jean Leising says she'll vote 'NO' on Indiana redistricting

A Republican Senator in Indiana has come out strongly against redistricting. Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) released a statement Wednesday saying she could not get behind the push for new congressional maps.

President Donald Trump has for months been pushing states, including Indiana, to redraw congressional boundaries to favor Republicans.

State Republicans are getting increased pressure to support the new maps — national interest groups have started funneling significant money into ad campaigns to do just that.

Few senators have publicly stated their position on redistricting, and only a handful have voiced opposition. Still, Senate leadership has said there are not enough votes in favor of new congressional maps.

Leising officially added herself to the list of lawmakers who oppose redistricting, saying her constituents are overwhelmingly opposed to it.

"I will be listening to my constituents and will vote NO if there is a vote,” Leising said in a statement.

Leising noted she was taken aback by the negative texts and calls from “Washington, D.C.-funded organizations” that had begun appearing in her district.

“Some have even been sent via cell phone to students in my district, including my 14-year-old grandson,” Leising said. “These groups do not have the best interest of my rural area or the state of Indiana at heart, and their methods are completely unacceptable.”

Statelawmakers are scheduled to take up the issue of redistricting during the first two weeks of December.

