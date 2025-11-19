© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Indiana National Guard heads to Washington, D.C.

WFIU | By Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published November 19, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST
Indiana National Guard members are being deployed to Washington D.c. to help reduce crime.
Courtesy photo
Indiana National Guard members are being deployed to Washington D.c. to help reduce crime.

About 300 Hoosier National Guard members will deploy next month to support the D.C. National Guard in a federal public safety campaign.

The move came at the request of the D.C. National Guard and was authorized by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, according to a news release.

“Hoosiers are proud of our Guardsmen, who are well-trained and fully prepared for this mission,” Braun said. “We are grateful for their service and support in our nation’s capital.”

The deployment is part of a federal mission — under the command of the D.C. National Guard — which is supporting efforts by civilian agencies and local law enforcement to reduce crime and minimize property damage in the district. Indiana members will replace soldiers and airmen from other states who have been mobilized since August.

“National Guard soldiers and airmen are uniquely qualified to help in these types of situations. Our Hoosier Guardsmen regularly prepare, train and work side-by-side with civilian first responders, and our Guardsmen are ready for this mission as well,” said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general.

Members will train at Camp Atterbury prior to departure in early December. Additional training will be provided by the D.C. National Guard when Hoosier troops arrive.

Most hail from units based in Bloomington and Gary, home to field artillery and engineer battalions.

The mission is expected to last four months at most.

It isn’t the first time the guard has been deployed out of state. Indiana made two deployments to the southern border in 2024.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.