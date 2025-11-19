Indiana National Guard heads to Washington, D.C.

About 300 Hoosier National Guard members will deploy next month to support the D.C. National Guard in a federal public safety campaign.

The move came at the request of the D.C. National Guard and was authorized by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, according to a news release.

“Hoosiers are proud of our Guardsmen, who are well-trained and fully prepared for this mission,” Braun said. “We are grateful for their service and support in our nation’s capital.”

The deployment is part of a federal mission — under the command of the D.C. National Guard — which is supporting efforts by civilian agencies and local law enforcement to reduce crime and minimize property damage in the district. Indiana members will replace soldiers and airmen from other states who have been mobilized since August.

“National Guard soldiers and airmen are uniquely qualified to help in these types of situations. Our Hoosier Guardsmen regularly prepare, train and work side-by-side with civilian first responders, and our Guardsmen are ready for this mission as well,” said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general.

Members will train at Camp Atterbury prior to departure in early December. Additional training will be provided by the D.C. National Guard when Hoosier troops arrive.

Most hail from units based in Bloomington and Gary, home to field artillery and engineer battalions.

The mission is expected to last four months at most.

It isn’t the first time the guard has been deployed out of state. Indiana made two deployments to the southern border in 2024.

