Five women honored with Torchbearer Awards

Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday recognized five Hoosier women with 2025 Torchbearer Awards during a private ceremony held in his office.

“The Torchbearer Awards recognize Hoosier women for their exceptional achievements in their community, our state, and our nation,” he said in a statement. “These Hoosier women are outstanding leaders in their fields. Today I was proud to recognize each of them for their trailblazing accomplishments and the examples they’ve set for future generations.”

This year, four women were named Torchbearers and one woman was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Betsy Wiley received the lifetime achievement award for her public service to Indiana’s students in many areas, including school choice. She has worked to support parents’ rights to lead their own children’s education, and advocated to improve schools and outcomes for all Hoosier children, the governor’s news release said.

Monica Kelsey was named a Torchbearer for her efforts to save babies’ lives through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Braun’s office said her work has made Indiana the national leader in preventing child abandonment.

Grace Estabrook was a member of the swimming and diving team for Penn State, and she spoke against transgender women competing in women’s sports. The news release said her voice on the issue was an important part of the national conversation and yielded significant policy changes to support fairness.

Kristian Stricklen became President of the Madame Walker Legacy Center in 2021. She was honored for her leadership of the Walker Center into a new era of financial sustainability and cultural impact.

Erin Houchin serves Hoosiers in Congress as the representative for Indiana’s 9th district. She was honored for her leadership for Hoosiers on the national stage. Representative Houchin was elected to House Republican leadership in 2024, serving as the House Republican Conference Secretary for the 119th Congress, making her the second-highest-ranking woman in the Republican House majority.

Braun presented the awards on behalf of the Indiana Commission for Women, which created the Torchbearer Awards in 2004 to celebrate extraordinary contributions made by Hoosier women.

