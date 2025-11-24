Feeling blue? Seasonal affective disorder on the rise in winter

As night comes earlier and the weather turns cold, many people begin to experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), often known as seasonal depression.

The disorder occurs during seasonal changes, often during colder months. It typically consists of low mood, fatigue, sleep disturbance, and decreased motivation.

Andrew Brown, a psychologist from IU School of Medicine’s Mental Health Services, says that the cause for SAD is unknown, though experts have theorized it is related to our sleep cycles or neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

“We know that there are significant disruptions to our circadian rhythm… that’s the system that regulates when we start waking up, when we start feeling sleepy, just kind of a rhythm to the day.”

Brown says this rhythm is dysregulated as we get less and less daylight, which also contributes to lower vitamin D levels. He says to keep your eye out for any significant changes to your typical lifestyle.

“The next time the sun comes out, if you notice a huge change in your mood, that suddenly you feel like you're walking on sunshine and there's rainbows and birds chirping, that might be a good kind of barometer for yourself, of like, ‘Maybe I’m experiencing a lower mood than I realized.’”

While many refer to this experience as seasonal affective disorder for its fitting acronym, it is technically categorized as a seasonal pattern of major depressive disorder. According to the American Psychiatric Association, roughly five percent of the population have SAD, though many might not even realize their symptoms.

Even if you don’t meet the diagnosis criteria, Brown says experiencing seasonal depressive symptoms is still worth seeking support.

“It’s okay to have some of these symptoms, it’s okay to do something about them. We don’t have to struggle as much during the winter months.”

Ways to Manage Seasonal Affective Disorder

Get more sunlight

Symptoms typically correlate with the winter months in the Midwest because the morning comes later and night comes earlier. Making a point to get as much sunlight as possible, especially first thing in the morning, can help with low vitamin D levels.

Talk to a therapist or seek professional support

If you feel concerned that the seasonal changes are negatively affecting you, Brown recommends talking to your doctor or a mental health professional. They can help you explore symptoms you experience or direct you to various resources, including supplements and mindfulness exercises.

Try light therapy

A light box is designed specifically for bouts of seasonal depression, and some workplaces or universities even offer rental light boxes.

Embrace the cozy life

Whether it’s reading a good book or having a hot beverage, embracing the special parts of the winter season and holidays can help reduce seasonal depressive symptoms. Wearing cozy sweaters, sitting by a fireplace, or wrapping up in your favorite blanket can bring some warmth to the bitter cold.