Researcher says AI-based toys harm child development

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:24 AM EST
As interactive AI-based toys grow in popularity, parents are being cautioned about using them to entertain their children.

Artificial intelligence-powered toys, such as teddy bears and robots that talk to children, are arriving on store shelves. As the holidays approach, child development researchers are warning parents that these toys, which are sometimes advertised as interactive learning tools, can harm children’s socialization.

Indiana University Professor Lisa Thomassen, who studies child developmental psychology, said the appeal is understandable. AI companions can keep children entertained. But she said that convenience can harm a child’s socialization if it replaces human interaction.

“Young children need people,” she said. “They don't need artificial people. They need actual people who are going to interact with them in real life as embodied individuals.”

According to Thomassen, young children require interaction with people for cognitive and emotional development and self-regulation.

She said the ability to read facial expressions, body language and speaking cues cannot be learned through interacting with AI.

While Thomassen noted that IU researchers have worked on AI tools and robots designed to support older adults, she emphasized that the technology shouldn’t be equated with AI-based toys intended for young children.

“We're talking about young minds that are developing competencies, and you want them to be socializing with children, not with robots,” she said.

Thomassen said the AI market is currently booming, giving it the potential to be exploitative. She added that AI is programmed to say what a user wants to hear, which doesn’t imitate real-world social interaction.

“Essentially, kids need data, and they need the rich data environment that the real world provides, and that includes every aspect of interaction,” Thomassen said. “Toys don't play like real kids on the playground.”
