© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Scarce hotels during football season no concern for convention expansion

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is starting to take shape as structural steel goes up.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is starting to take shape as structural steel goes up.

The recent Indiana football success has meant stadium sell-outs and scarce hotel rooms. 

Visit Bloomington Executive Director Mike McAfee said occupancy rates can reach up to 95 percent during game weekends bringing $10 million into the economy. 

“Football season has always been one of, you know, fall weekends with fall foliage and the events happening throughout the community," McAfee said. "It's always been our busiest time of year.” 

He said room rates typically more than double the rates of non-game or non-event weekends, but that’s not new.

Construction is in full gear on the convention center expansion scheduled to be complete in a couple years. McAfee said he isn’t too worried about booking big conventions near football weekends. 

“We're trying to bring in groups on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, not during, not when we're having a football game. I mean, it's great if those people stay over,” he said. 

The city is also in discussions with Dora Hospitality to develop the convention center companion hotel with at least 200 rooms but will come years after the expansion is complete.  

The 45-room Posh hotel recently opened on Kirkwood Avenue. And McAfee says another boutique hotel is coming to the downtown Trades District. 
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.