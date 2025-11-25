Bloomington’s Canopy of Lights, holiday festivities to take place Friday

A Bloomington holiday tradition, Canopy of Lights, will take place Friday evening downtown around the Monroe County Courthouse. Santa Claus will be turning on over 5,000 light bulbs displayed on and around the courthouse.

This event has been occurring for about 40 years, Downtown Bloomington Executive Director Talisha Coppock said. The name comes from lights being strung from the courthouse to surrounding buildings making a “canopy.” The Canopy of Lights used to happen in the 1940s and 1950s, however it stopped and Downtown Bloomington brought it back when the organization was formed in 1984.

The lighting ceremony events start at 6:45 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. They include Light up a Life IU Health Hospice tree, the Windfall Dancing Elves, Constellation Stage and Screen actors sharing music from their upcoming performance of “A Christmas Story” and a community sing-along of Christmas carols to welcome Santa.

“The Canopy of Lights lighting ceremony is a really wonderful opportunity for young and old people from all over the community to come together. It's a very small-town type feel event,” Coppock said.

Aside from the lighting ceremony, the Monroe County History Center Holiday Open House will be from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra “Celebrate the Season” performances will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

Additionally, the Bloomington Brass Band Performance and other holiday activities downtown will start around 6 p.m. After the lighting ceremony, photos and letters to Santa will be at the Fountain Square Mall.

Hoosier Hills Food Bank will be downtown during the lighting ceremony accepting canned food item donations as well.

Besides Friday’s holiday events, there will be Small Business Saturday that will provide people an opportunity to start their holiday shopping along with supporting local businesses. The Holiday Market will also be Saturday.

Free street and garage parking will be available Friday through Sunday.