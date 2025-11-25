© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Despite slow home sales, it's still a seller's market

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST
For sale signs in neighborhoods throughout Elkhart County are rare.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Supply remains short, and with lower rates possibly around the corner, sellers can afford to wait.

Looking at local home listings, you’ll notice a lot on the market but not many sales.

September to March is typically slow for the housing market, and would-be buyers are waiting for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates before locking into a mortgage.

Doug McCoy of the IU Center for Real Estate Studies said you shouldn’t count on prices going down anytime soon.

“I'm afraid for these buyers,” McCoy said. “They're going to have to pay up probably, because I don't see sellers based on their lower interest rates and their equity in their homes budging very much.”

McCoy said Bloomington’s market doesn’t look too different from the nation at large.

The median list price for a home in Bloomington is around $370,000, according to realtor.com.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
