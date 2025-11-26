How much has Bloomington spent on homelessness, housing?

The City of Bloomington has invested more than $9 million in housing issues since Mayor Kerry Thomson took office.

A November report describes the city’s efforts to address homelessness and housing problems. Affordable housing, homelessness prevention, public safety and economic development were among the key areas for investment. The report comes at the mid-point of Thomson’s term.

“Street homelessness is more visible and disruptive today than recent years,” Thomson said in the report. “Our businesses and neighbors are struggling with unexpected costs and struggling to set compassionate boundaries with those who are living in deep crisis.”

What is the current state of housing?

Affordable housing is a major issue for Bloomington residents, and the report said it’s the driving cause of Bloomington’s homelessness issue.

“We’re working with many community partners toward long-term solutions,” Thomson said. “We also have to take action right now to protect our quality of life, our public health, and our economic health.”

Bloomington is the most cost-burdened metro in Indiana, and the average household income is “significantly lower than the state and national averages, yet average rents here are not,” the report said. Meanwhile, the report states there are not enough housing options in general.

“Our role is to expand choices so that people at different life stages — young workers, families, and seniors — can all find a home that fits,” the report said.

What is the city spending to prevent homelessness?

The city has spent more than $9 million on affordable housing, eviction prevention and other housing projects under Thomson.

Federal funding made the investments possible. That funding will end before 2028, and new state laws have complicated local government revenue.

The city’s largest investment — $980 million — went toward affordable housing creation and preservation.

In addition to funding dozens of new homes and affordable apartments, the city has led the development of the upcoming Hopewell neighborhood.

Hopewell will create 500 to 1,000 homes, and the city plans to use it as “proof of concept that shows how we can enable housing production at a pace and price point that match local needs.”

“At Hopewell, for example, the City is preparing lots and infrastructure that developers and nonprofits will use to build a mix of housing types,” the report said. “In other areas, we are working to create transparency around available incentives and communicate more quickly on project eligibility, so that developers know which tools are actually available.”

The city has spent $360,000 on eviction prevention in collaboration with the Summit Hill Community Development Corporation , rapid rehousing programs with New Hope for Families and homeless diversion with South Central Community Action Program .

Other eviction programs include security deposit assistance for income-eligible renters and rehabilitation loans for homeowners.

While the City of Bloomington doesn’t own homeless shelters or provide case management, it has pledged $600,000 to expand development of a 45,000 square-foot emergency shelter.

“Shelters provide essential short-term help for those in crisis, but our system is currently not adequate,” the report said.

The city plans to revamp its permitting processes, increase the number of case managers and speed up turnaround for housing placement.

Public safety and health are also areas of focus as the officials deal with people who are unhoused.

Local businesses should see some funding, with $155,000 in grants through the city’s Economic and Sustainable Development department for safety, cleanup and improvement. The city also employed professional security to monitor public spaces and after-hours city staff for connection to resources.

The city also plans to restore the police force, which has a 15-20 percent officer shortage, the report said.

Thomson’s administration plans to increase the police force to 105 officers.

“It’s important to understand that many behaviors the community finds upsetting are not crimes, and those behaviors are better handled by outreach or crisis professionals than by police,” the report said.