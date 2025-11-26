IU says it's not looking past Purdue to Big Ten Championship

The Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis is a little over a week away.

It is likely to pit undefeated and second-ranked IU against undefeated and top-ranked Ohio State.

But if the Hoosiers don't win at Purdue on Friday night, it opens the possibility of missing the conference title game and perhaps losing a first round bye in the College Football Playoff.

IU is a 28.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers, who haven't won a Big Ten game since beating the Hoosiers in 2023.

"We can’t play tomorrow’s game; we have to play today’s game," IU tight end Riley Nowakowski said. "I think that’s really just been the message. Every day we come in focused. Intensity has got to be high every single time because in college football, you can get beat on any given Saturday. You see it all throughout the season that, you know, a team thinks they have an easy game, and it doesn’t end well for them."

It is the 100th rivalry game for the Old Oaken Bucket.

A year ago, the Hoosiers trounced Purdue, 66-0, at Memorial Stadium

"They’re much improved from last year," IU cornerback D'Angelo Ponds said. "I feel like they’re more physical this year. They’re a very competitive team, even though their record probably doesn’t show it. They’re a good team. We don’t take them lightly, and they’re better than last year."

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza is favored to win the Heisman Trophy, which might motivate the Hoosiers to pile on the points if Purdue proves to be overmatched.

The Boilermakers are last among the 18 Big Ten teams in passing yards allowed, 17th in yards allowed, and 16th in points allowed.

IU has never had a Heisman Trophy winner. Running back Anthony Thompson finished second in 1989 to Houston quarterback Andre Ware.

But Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said he's not going for style points against Purdue.

"Yeah, it's not something I'm really thinking about, quite honestly," Cignetti said. "We've had some wins where we've won by a lot of points, and we've had some wins that are close. I think the most important thing is that you win."